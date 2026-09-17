Brian Good

iBorrow

Chief Executive Officer

Banks/Lenders

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iBorrow Brian Good runs a nationwide private direct lender he launched in 2013 after a career spanning legal practice, brokerage, asset management and investment. He built the platform on short-term bridge capital for investors acquiring, repositioning and recapitalizing assets that conventional lenders pass on, underwriting to sponsorship quality, downside protection and a credible exit. Good structured a $121-million construction loan converting the former Standard Hotel on the Sunset Strip into PUBLIC West Hollywood and closed an $8.8-million bridge loan on a 68,588-square-foot cold storage facility in Melbourne, Florida, with future funding built in for tenant improvements. Loans range from single-digit millions past $100 million, and he has overseen more than $2 billion in originations.