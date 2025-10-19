Nixon Peabody LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Recognized as a 2025 Pro Bono Champion at Nixon Peabody, Bryan LeRoy is a seasoned real estate, land-use and environmental attorney. He advises clients on complex development projects, drawing on his background as a city attorney and the founding general counsel for the Orange County Council of Governments. LeRoy’s practice also includes counseling on large-scale energy and infrastructure projects, spanning solar farms, mineral extraction operations and hydropower facilities. Deeply embedded in the civic ecosystem, he sits on the executive committee of the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation and is a member of the Urban Land Institute. He has also demonstrated a profound commitment to his community, serving for nearly 14 years on the board of directors for the Los Angeles Conservation Corps.