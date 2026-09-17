Northmarq

Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Bryan Ley is managing director on Northmarq’s Commercial Investment Sales team in Los Angeles, where he ranks among the leading retail investment producers in the Western United States. He sells multi-tenant shopping centers, lifestyle centers, high street retail and mixed-use assets for REITs, pension fund advisors and private capital.

Ley’s 2025 volume exceeded $903 million against a career total topping $15.6 billion, including the $108.25-million sale of Village Del Amo in Torrance, the largest South Bay retail transaction of the year. He sat on the ICSC Foundation Board from 2021 to 2025, and he and his wife fund a scholarship sending four students to ICSC Recon each May. He also co-chaired the 2022 Light the Night campaign for Blood Cancer United, raising more than $1.4 million.