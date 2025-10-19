Shawmut Design and Construction

Project Executive

General Contractors

Carl Valentino is the project executive at Shawmut Design and Construction with a dynamic portfolio spanning the hospitality, life sciences and commercial sectors. Known for his collaborative approach, he has built a reputation as a trusted partner who shapes projects from inception through execution. Valentino’s expertise includes complex conversions, such as his work on 843 N. Spring Street, the largest mass timber office building in Los Angeles. He also serves as one of Shawmut’s West Coast leads for the life sciences space, with a portfolio boasting repeat client work. A member of LAHQ and the USC Architectural Guild, he mentors emerging talent through Shawmut Connect. In the community, Valentino has volunteered with The Posse Foundation and Baby2Baby. He has also built high-rises in both Los Angeles and New York, including a 38-story, 500,000-square-foot residential tower.