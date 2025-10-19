Matthews

Executive Vice President & Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Chad Kurz is the executive vice president and managing director at Matthews, where he is a nationally recognized investment sales advisor. After beginning his career in residential brokerage, he transitioned to commercial real estate, playing a foundational role in the team that would ultimately form Matthews. Kurz was instrumental in architecting the growth of the firm’s Net Lease Division, expanding the platform to over 100 agents across 10 offices and achieving an average revenue gain of 135%. A recent “Inspiring Leader in CRE” honoree by GlobeSt., his recent work includes the off-market sale of a three-property Tesla portfolio. He is respected for his relentless work ethic, having completed nearly 1,000 transactions during his career.

