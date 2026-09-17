Gonzales Law Group, APC

Partner

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Partner at Gonzales Law Group, APC Chris Manasserian practices California land use law, concentrating on housing entitlements, zoning, CEQA and the state statutes reshaping residential development. He counsels developers on density bonus projects, mixed-income housing, urban infill, accessory dwelling units and legally nonconforming properties under SB 330, SB 684, AB 2097 and the Housing Accountability Act.

Manasserian has challenged unsupported agency interpretations and protected project rights when local regulations collide with state housing mandates. He tracks pending legislation on subdivisions, environmental review and local land-use authority, helping clients and stakeholders press their positions before state and local decision-makers. That work has run through Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendale and Manhattan Beach, where he has helped entitle millions of square feet of residential, commercial and mixed-use development.