Plant Construction Company, L.P.

President & CEO

General Contractors

Driving a transformative new chapter as president and CEO of Plant Construction Company, Chris Rivielle has masterfully diversified the firm’s services beyond its traditional focus on renovation and seismic retrofitting. In the past year, he spearheaded the opening of a new office in Beverly Hills, which has already secured notable projects, including renovations to the iconic Beverly Hilton and a major seismic retrofit of the UCLA Wooden Center. This expansion has seen the local team grow from three to over two dozen professionals. A former senior vice president at Tishman Construction, Rivielle is deeply committed to philanthropy, a focus that has earned his firm recognition as a Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist for several consecutive years. Under his leadership, Plant has successfully completed over 300 projects with a combined value exceeding $4 billion.