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Chris Wilson

A portrait of Chris Wilson

JLL
EVP, National Retail Agency Lead, Western U.S. Retail Lead
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Chris Wilson is EVP and national retail agency lead at JLL, also directing Western U.S. retail brokerage across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Orange County, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver and Hawaii. He founded Wilson Retail Group in 1990 and sold the full-service brokerage to JLL in 2015, bringing 40 years in agency leasing, retail development and institutional shopping center representation.

Wilson also has principal-level experience developing shopping centers and holds interests in 12 student housing investments at Power 5 universities. He taught in USC’s Master of Real Estate Development program for 11 years and served a decade on the Southern California Golf Association Board, holding its presidency alongside the California Golf Association presidency in 2018-2019. ICSC honored him with its Distinguished Service Award.

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