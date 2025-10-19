Avison Young

Principal, Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Christopher V. Bonbright is a principal and managing director at Avison Young, bringing 34 years of commercial real estate experience and over $3 billion in successful transactions to his role. He oversees the firm’s West Los Angeles and Los Angeles North offices while maintaining an active brokerage and consulting practice. A recognized leader in Southern California, Bonbright has executed landmark transactions across diverse property types. His notable deals include the sales of the Capitol Records Building, the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre. A Stanford University graduate, he is an active community leader, having served in leadership positions for numerous civic and business improvement organizations in Hollywood, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, including the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

