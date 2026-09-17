Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Closing more than $2 billion in homebuilder mergers and acquisitions, Corin Korenaga is a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson and the go-to advisor for public and private homebuilders nationwide. He represented Buffington Homes in its Arkansas disposition to Toll Brothers, Elliot Homes in a three-state sale to Meritage Homes and American West Homes in its Las Vegas disposition to Pulte Homes.

Korenaga also handled a $500-million-plus recapitalization and merger between a state pension fund and a national multifamily developer and represented the buyer of the Playboy Mansion in what was then the largest residential sale in Los Angeles County history. He serves on the board of ChangeLawyers and also advises on more than one million square feet of leases annually.