As a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, Craig S. Coan serves as a legal counselor to developers, family offices and REITs in the commercial real estate industry. His unique business perspective is informed by his background as a CPA and his experience outside of law. Coan’s recent work includes representing quick-serve restaurant chains in nationwide leasing, assisting a developer with a 100,000-square-foot shopping center and representing a REIT in the development of senior-housing facilities nationwide. He is an active industry voice, recently moderating the “Los Angeles Power Players” panel at the Connect Los Angeles 2023 conference. Prior to rejoining the legal field, he honed his entrepreneurial insight by spending 15 years as a market maker on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

