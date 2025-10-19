CBRE

Vice Chairman

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Guiding clients through major industrial and logistics transactions as a vice chairman at CBRE, Daniel de la Paz has been a cornerstone of the firm’s platform for over two decades. Based in the Inland Empire, he has completed over 920 transactions representing more than 177 million square feet of industrial properties. In the past 24 months alone, he played a pivotal role in 30 transactions valued at over $1.5 billion, including a $257-million user sale. De La Paz is currently co-leading the leasing efforts for the 6.6 million-square-foot Speedway Commerce Center in Fontana. A graduate of Loyola Marymount University and a designated SIOR, he has consistently been a top producer for CBRE, totaling over $10.5 billion in transaction value during his career.