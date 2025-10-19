The Lending Corporation LLC

Chief Executive Officer

Banks/Lenders

Guiding international clients through structured finance as chief executive officer of The Lending Corporation LLC, Danijella Dragas specializes in construction finance, fintech and asset repositioning. Her expertise is built on a distinguished international career, including work in London, Beijing and New York. She is deeply involved in global sports and investment initiatives, serving as managing director of Global Soccer Pro, a USA founding board member for Football For PEACE and as a USA Senator at the World Angel Investment Forum. A graduate of the University of London, Dragas’ current focus is on technology startups, sports arenas and corporate strategy in an advisory capacity to numerous boards and CEOs. She began her career with an 18-year tenure at the investment banking firm Bear Stearns.

