Advertisement

David Lari

A portrait of David Lari

Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Partner
Professional Services Advisors

Partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson David Lari co-chairs the firm’s transactional department, leads its healthcare real estate practice group and sits on the management committee. He has closed more than $10 billion in healthcare and life sciences transactions spanning medical office buildings, senior housing and long-term acute care hospitals, building one of the country’s foremost healthcare real estate teams.

Recent work includes Brookfield’s $329-million purchase of two Cherry Valley distribution facilities totaling roughly 1.8 million square feet and a REIT’s acquisition of a $196-million nine-building medical office portfolio across three states. Lari also serves on Cox Castle’s Homelessness Initiative Committee, which pairs firm attorneys with community groups on board service, pro bono work and public panels, drawing on his more than 25 years of transactional experience.

More from Business

Skyscrapers in downtown L.A., California

Commercial Real Estate

Expert Forecast: Southern California Commercial Real Estate Trends for 2026

NWSL match between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sports Business

Maximizing ROI: How Brands Win Big with Women’s Sports Sponsorships

Medical Coder Woman Analyzes Billing Claims Using Laptop And Desktop Computers.

Orange County

The Rise of Orange County’s Healthtech Business Services

Skechers Storefront

Goods & Retail

MADE HERE: Southern California Manufacturing Is Booming Again — Here’s Why

Aerial view of a massive modern distribution center with loading

Commercial Real Estate

Southern California Commercial Real Estate Splits Into Four Different Markets

Scientists work on satellite optics in a lab. Technicians assemble advanced spacecraft equipment.

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Los Angeles Aerospace Manufacturing: Supply Chain Opportunities

Rytis Joseph Jan, Sir Paul J. Foster and Berkley Egenes.

AI & Tech

Los Angeles Ecommerce Firm Xsolla Reaches Landmark Partnership with Global Esports Federation

Kylie Jenner KHY

Entertainment Business

How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

National Debt Relief

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Debt Settlement or Credit Counseling? Why Reducing Principal May Matter Most

Adam Lerer

Commercial Real Estate

20-Year Real Estate Veteran Adam Lerer Joins CIM Group as Managing Director

Xponential Fitness, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

Orange County

Xponential Fitness Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

Telesign and B2Metric Team to Power Enhanced Conversational Commerce

AI & Tech

Telesign and B2Metric Partner to Power AI Conversational Commerce

The Latest Deals

Advertisement