Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson David Lari co-chairs the firm’s transactional department, leads its healthcare real estate practice group and sits on the management committee. He has closed more than $10 billion in healthcare and life sciences transactions spanning medical office buildings, senior housing and long-term acute care hospitals, building one of the country’s foremost healthcare real estate teams.

Recent work includes Brookfield’s $329-million purchase of two Cherry Valley distribution facilities totaling roughly 1.8 million square feet and a REIT’s acquisition of a $196-million nine-building medical office portfolio across three states. Lari also serves on Cox Castle’s Homelessness Initiative Committee, which pairs firm attorneys with community groups on board service, pro bono work and public panels, drawing on his more than 25 years of transactional experience.