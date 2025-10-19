McAlister GeoScience

David McAlister is the founder and principal of McAlister GeoScience, a multi-disciplinary, geological consulting firm he established in 2012. He built his firm on the core value of helping clients achieve their goals, drawing on over two decades of prior experience in the environmental field at major companies like ERM and Tetra Tech. McAlister’s professional focus is on the support of industrial and commercial real estate transactions, where he has become a trusted advisor to real estate agents, lenders, investors and developers. His expertise includes Phase I & Phase II investigations, agency interaction and in-depth site remediation work, addressing the vast array of environmental challenges. Throughout his 24-year career, he has provided litigation support and regulatory compliance services for Fortune 100 companies at various sites in the Greater Los Angeles area.

