Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Chief Investment Officer

Commercial Real Estate Developers

As chief investment officer of Kayne Anderson Real Estate, David Selznick leads investment strategy and portfolio management across the firm’s equity and debt platforms. Since joining in 2013, he has been instrumental in building the firm into a leading alternative real estate investment platform, focusing on needs-based sectors like student housing, medical office and attainable multifamily. In the past two years alone, Selznick has led teams responsible for acquiring 188 properties with gross project costs exceeding $7.5 billion and over $3.9 billion in transaction volume on the debt platform. A vital cultural leader, he is known for his hands-on mentorship of junior talent and his commitment to the firm’s philanthropic efforts with organizations like Project Destined. He has guided nearly $29 billion in real estate transactions since joining the firm.