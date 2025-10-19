Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

A partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, David Waite specializes in real estate, land use and environmental law, focusing on how effective strategies can address the region’s social and economic challenges. In the aftermath of the 2025 wildfires, he played a crucial role in Los Angeles’ rebuilding efforts, leading the “Project Recovery” initiative in collaboration with ULI, UCLA and USC. A fellow of the American College of Real Estate Attorneys, Waite is a key influencer in the community, serving as a board member of the Los Angeles Headquarters Association and on the management committee of ULI-Los Angeles. His work on “Project Recovery” directly informed Mayor Karen Bass’ executive orders, which established programs to dramatically shorten the permitting process in the city and county to 30 days or less.