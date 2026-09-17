KBS Realty Advisors

EVP Human Resources

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Sustaining an average employee tenure of 11.2 years, David Zamudio is EVP of human resources at KBS Realty Advisors, where 11 years of work have modernized HR operations and strengthened engagement. A former Marine, he built a department executives and employees treat as a trusted partner on questions demanding discretion.

Zamudio expanded the company’s benefits to cover medical, dental, vision, disability, dependent care and family leave, then added Calm, LiveHealth Online and an enhanced Employee Assistance Program for mental health access. His wellness programming includes fitness trackers, monthly stipends and on-site chair massage events that drew 95% participation. That culture of service extends outward, with KBS employees volunteering 279 hours to charitable organizations in 2024.