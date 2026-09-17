Mayer Brown

Partner & Leader of the Land Use Practice Group

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Edgar Khalatian is a partner and leader of the Land Use Practice Group at Mayer Brown, moving residential, hospitality, medical and mixed-use projects through California’s entitlement process and CEQA review. He serves as land use counsel to the owners of Fourth & Central in Downtown Los Angeles, a $2.5-billion, two million-square-foot development carrying roughly 1,550 residential units that Governor Gavin Newsom designated an Environmental Leadership Development Project. Khalatian secured entitlements for MPLA on a $450-million, 34-story Beverly Hills residential tower using a state density bonus and won approvals for a 400-key hotel expansion beside Universal Studios Hollywood. His earlier work covers the Hollywood Center Project at the Capitol Records site and Lennar’s Heritage Fields on the former El Toro Marine Base.

