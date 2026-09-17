Cap Pointe Advisors

Founding & Managing Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Founding and Managing Principal of Cap Pointe Advisors Eliav Dan built the firm’s capital advisory platform in 2025 after more than 25 years across investment banking and real estate finance. He arrived from Greystone & Co., where he served as senior managing director and head of debt capital markets, and before that spent six years at Barclays Investment Bank as head of western U.S. real estate finance and a co-founding member of its PropTech Banking Team. Dan also ran the Los Angeles office for Ladder Capital Finance and founded Verona Capital Markets. He serves on the City of Hope Board of Directors and co-founded Building Hope. Across the capital stack, from senior debt to preferred equity and joint-venture equity, he has structured transactions reaching $750 million.

