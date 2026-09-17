Nossaman

Chair, Infrastructure Group

Professional Services Advisors

Elizabeth Cousins is the chair of the Infrastructure Group at Nossaman and has advised public agencies and private sponsors on more than $50 billion in projects delivered through public-private partnerships, progressive design-build and other alternative methods. She leads the legal team advising the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office on an Advanced Water Purification Facility at the Hyperion plant and on two design-build-finance-operate-maintain contracts for organics processing at the Central Los Angeles Recycling and Transfer Station. Cousins co-leads counsel on the roughly $500-million Potrero Yard Modernization Project and serves as construction counsel to the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. Her water work extends to the Warren Plant membrane bioreactor within the $8 billion to $9 billion Pure Water Southern California Program.