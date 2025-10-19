Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Partner

Elizabeth Levin is a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where she leads significant real estate deals for Fortune 100 companies and major cultural institutions. She is currently representing the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in its $650-million campus modification. A leader in sustainable real estate, Levin drafted and navigated approvals for a first-of-its-kind solar agreement that is now the standard for multifamily affordable solar. She recently represented Avanath Capital Management in negotiating a portfolio deal to install solar on multifamily developments throughout the country. She has also advised on deals for the nation’s largest technology companies, including the largest commercial office deal in the Bay Area since the pandemic and the largest office lease in Austin, Texas’ history.

