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Eric Johnson

A portrait of Eric Johnson

Jerico Development
President, Jerico Development & Senior Project Executive, West Harbor
Commercial Real Estate Developers

Principal of the Victory Group of Companies and Senior Project Executive for West Harbor Eric Johnson represents the third generation of a San Pedro family real estate firm founded in the 1920s. He has spent 25 years on Los Angeles’ waterfront revitalization, culminating in West Harbor, a $500-million, 42-acre dining and entertainment destination now completing construction along more than a mile of waterfront. The project carries a 6,200-seat amphitheater, California’s tallest Ferris wheel and a five-acre commercial vessel marina, built to LEED Silver standards with $65 million in C-PACE financing and solar shade structures generating 1.2 megawatts. Johnson founded the Crail-Johnson Foundation as board chairman and spent more than 20 years as a trustee of the Accelerated School, managing $100 million in public school improvements.

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