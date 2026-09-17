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Erik Yesayan

A portrait of Erik Yesayan

Pattern Planning & Development Inc.
Founder & Principal
Professional Services Advisors

Founder and Principal of Pattern Planning & Development Inc. Erik Yesayan built the Glendale land use consultancy from a startup into a firm representing nationally recognized developers, architects and brands in three years. He brings more than 15 years in planning and public policy, having served as chair of the Glendale Planning Commission before launching the practice.

Under Yesayan, Pattern completed permitting for landscape and site improvements at the historic Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena and led entitlements for environmental infrastructure facilities in South Los Angeles. The firm’s fire recovery work spans the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, including the rebuilding of Sahag Mesrop Armenian Christian School. Pattern is also implementing SB 1123 to pioneer California’s newest small-lot subdivision model, opening attainable homeownership where single-family housing has priced families out.

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