Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Managing Director,

Institutional Real Estate

Banks/Lenders

A managing director at Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Gabe Potyondy has led the bank’s commercial real estate expansion in the Western U.S. since 2022. As a first-generation immigrant who began his career as a bank teller, he was drawn to real estate for its potential to support clients while transforming communities. Today, Potyondy has built a high-performing originations team that structures a wide range of CRE loans for institutional clients, including REITs, investment funds and large private developers. A graduate of USC’s Marshall School of Business, he has been an active member of the Urban Land Institute for over 20 years. Outside of Fifth Third Bank, Potyondy has served on the board of KidWorks, a nonprofit empowering youth in Santa Ana, since 2017.