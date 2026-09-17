Spencer Fane LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Partner at Spencer Fane LLP Gabriel R. Duarte structures multimillion-dollar trusts and estates for high-net-worth clients whose wealth concentrates in commercial real estate, from apartment complexes and shopping centers to office buildings. He recently carried a family-owned development company into its third generation of ownership through a tax-free divisive reorganization, leaving each family branch running its own sizable company, then built estate plans transferring wealth to the next generation with tax efficiency. Duarte brought Spencer Fane into the Westlake Village market this year and serves as its firm representative. He sits on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Moorpark and Simi Valley and the Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association of Ventura County. The Los Angeles Business Journal has named him a Leader of Influence three consecutive years.