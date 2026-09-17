Stockdale Capital Partners

President, Property Management Division

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Gina Abbott is the president of the Property Management Division at Stockdale Capital Partners, overseeing a national portfolio spanning retail, hospitality, office, healthcare and multifamily assets. Building that platform starts with people, and she recruited, hired and integrated more than 25 professionals across property management, operations and onsite teams this past year. That bench let Abbott stabilize newly acquired properties without a lapse in performance, aligning teams, systems and standards from day one. Her governance work extends through BOMA, where she has taken on the treasurer and secretary roles. She volunteers as an art docent in Redondo Beach schools and has mentored underserved girls through MOSTE for a decade, sending one mentee into a commercial real estate career at CBRE. Abbott’s onboarding work covered more than five acquisitions, including a one-million-square-foot mall.