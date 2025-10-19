(Beth Coller)

CO Architects

Principal

Architects

Gina Chang is a principal at CO Architects, where, for more than 20 years, she has been at the forefront of healthcare design, pioneering innovations like Universal Patient Rooms. Her recent work includes leading the design for the newly finished UCI Health - Irvine, the nation’s first all-electric hospital, which features a surgical “megafloor” combining inpatient and outpatient services for maximum efficiency. Chang was also a lead designer on City of Hope’s outpatient facility in Duarte. She sits on the editorial advisory board for Healthcare Design Magazine, sharing her expertise on industry trends. She is currently leading a portion of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Replacement Project, giving the campus a new sense of place as part of its $1.695-billion modernization.