Holland & Knight

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Shaping Holland & Knight’s West Coast real estate practice group as a partner, Grace Winters is a highly accomplished attorney and strategic dealmaker. She is recognized for her expertise in complex transactions, including acquisitions, joint ventures and affordable housing. Winters recently represented one of the nation’s largest investment management firms in a 149-unit modular multifamily and retail project and advised a Fortune 500 homebuilder on the transfer of affordable housing components within its master-planned communities. Recognized by Chambers USA and Connect CRE’s “Women in Real Estate,” her leadership is also evident through her mentorship of junior attorneys and her support for diversity initiatives. A respected industry voice, she serves on the Law360 Editorial Advisory Board and is a member of the 2024-2025 Center for Leadership at the Urban Land Institute Orange County/Inland Empire.