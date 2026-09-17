Greenberg Glusker LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

After winning a court order directing a real estate LLC’s manager to distribute $16 million to his clients, Gregg A. Martin is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP who has tried scores of cases for owners, developers, brokers and contractors. He secured an $11.2-million settlement in a member dispute over the sale of a 14-story Encino office building.

Martin defended an industrial tenant against a $10-million breach of lease claim and closed the case with nothing owed to the landlord. He also won a full defense judgment for the surviving spouse of a real estate investor after a six-day bench trial over two Bel Air properties. Unanimous jury verdicts in a fraud and fiduciary duty trial delivered a collected seven-figure judgment for damages and fees.