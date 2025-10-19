IR Architects

Chief Executive Officer

Architects

Recognized for his expertise in designing custom hillside homes, Ignacio Rodriguez, AIA, co-founded IR Architects in 2012 at the age of 28. His firm has since seen a half-billion total square feet of its luxury home designs built across Los Angeles. Following recent wildfires, Rodriguez and his firm have offered complimentary rebuilding consultations to displaced residents, sharing insights on resilient design and navigating the permitting process. His philanthropic work includes sponsoring six annual college scholarships for architecture students and volunteering his design services for The Diamond Club, a local training facility for girl softball players. Demonstrating the effectiveness of his resilient design principles, 11 of the 12 homes his firm designed in the recent Palisades-Malibu burn area survived the fire.