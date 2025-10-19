(MarkDastrup,com)

Turner Construction Company

VP & General Manager

General Contractors

Jaimie Turner is the vice president and general manager for Turner Construction Company, where she leads business strategy and operations in Southern California. She shapes business development, fosters client trust and drives innovation across a diverse portfolio of projects in one of the nation’s most competitive markets. Since joining Turner in 2010, her strategic leadership has produced exceptional results. As manager of the special projects division, Turner tripled its annual revenue through streamlined operations and a culture of excellence. In her current role, she focuses on continuous improvement and client satisfaction. An advocate for mentorship, she serves on the boards of the Los Angeles Business Council and the USC Architectural Guild and has been recognized four times by the Los Angeles Business Journal.