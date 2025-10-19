James Pugh

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Guiding many of Southern California’s highest-profile land use projects as a partner at Sheppard Mullin, Jim Pugh specializes in complex planning and securing project approvals. He is an expert in navigating the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and has an undefeated record against litigation challenges to his projects. His recent work includes serving as lead counsel for Brookfield’s 34-story, 366-unit residential tower in Downtown Los Angeles and representing Hudson Pacific Properties in the redevelopment of Sunset Bronson Studios, which now serves as Netflix’s Hollywood headquarters. A member of the board of directors for the Central City Association, Pugh also advised on the development of the award-winning MOXY & AC Hotel project, negotiating a lucrative hotel tax incentive agreement valued at approximately $70 million for the developer.