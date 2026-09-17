Midas Touch Investments

Real Estate Investor

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Turning a vacant property bought for $770,000 into a $1.08-million resale four months later, Jayden Smith is a real estate investor and founder of Midas Touch Investments. His Southern California firm targets fixer-upper properties and off-market acquisitions, sourcing deals for fix-and-flip investors that have delivered returns above $50,000.

Smith also pursues ADU and infill development on underutilized lots and takes on properties others avoid, working through tenant disputes and title complications. Speed drives the model, with deals closing ahead of schedule to head off foreclosure, and he protects agent commissions while delivering fast decisions on off-market opportunities. That reputation has lifted the annual deal value from 52% to $4.56 million on 25% more closings, with every client surveyed saying they would recommend the firm.