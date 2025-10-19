(© Gittings Photography)

Baker Hostetler

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

As a partner at Baker Hostetler and co-leader of the firm’s Hospitality Industry team, Jeffrey D. Diener has been a fixture in complex real estate transactions for over 20 years. The UCLA M.B.A./J.D. graduate represents private equity funds, family offices and developers in the acquisition, finance and development of projects including hotels, ski resorts and casinos. Diener’s global experience includes several years of practice in Asia and Europe, where he represented American investors in the management of their expansive real estate portfolios. He serves on the Recreational Development Council of the Urban Land Institute and recently helped an LGBTQ+ focused acting studio with its operational structuring. In 2025, Diener was named one of Chambers USA’s recognized attorneys in the Leisure & Hospitality category.