IDB Bank

SVP, Head of California Commercial Real Estate

Banks/Lenders

Jeremy Cramer is the SVP and head of California commercial real estate for IDB Bank, joining the firm in April 2024. With over 15 years of industry experience, he leads loan originations, asset management and operations for the bank’s West Coast CRE segment, which lends across all asset types, including value-add bridge loans and ground-up construction. An active member of the Southern California real estate community, Cramer has previously served on the board of directors for the Resident Relief Foundation and the executive committee for the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate. He was also featured as an industry expert in the Los Angeles Times Real Estate Roundtable in October 2024. Under his leadership, he has overseen loan originations and deposit gathering that have resulted in a year-over-year growth of 17%.