DLA Piper

Partner, Head of California Real Estate

& Land Use Practice

Professional Services Advisors

Jerold B. Neuman is the chair of DLA Piper’s California real estate and land use practice, where he has been the lead negotiator for many of Southern California’s most important development projects. A graduate of Columbia Law School, he has worked on significant real estate projects in nearly every one of Los Angeles County’s 88 cities. Neuman’s recent work includes representing The Star, LLC in the development of an iconic 29-story tower on Sunset Boulevard. An active civic leader, he serves on the national executive board of U.S. Vets, trustee of the Hollywood Sign Trust and is the former chair of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. He is currently the lead advisor for Bardas Investment Group on Echelon Studios, a first-of-its-kind studio campus that is part of an eight-project portfolio.

