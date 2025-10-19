Jesse M. Nichols

Polsinelli

Principal

Professional Services Advisors

As a member of Polsinelli’s real estate practice group, Jesse Nichols is a principal dedicated to navigating clients through the nuances of complex real estate transactions. For over 15 years, he has built a broad-based national practice representing lenders, investors and operators in acquisitions, joint ventures and financing. Nichols’ recent work includes serving as lead counsel on the purchase of a 331-unit trophy community in San Diego for over $150 million, the largest suburban core transaction in California. He also serves as outside general counsel to an international apparel company with more than $500 million in sales, representing the company in its rollout of retail stores across North America. Recognized by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America, he has represented an investment management company on matters valued at over $2.2 billion.

