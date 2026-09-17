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Joacha Sullivan

A portrait of Joacha Sullivan

HLW
Associate Principal & Interiors Studio Director
Architects

Joacha Sullivan is the associate principal and interiors studio director at HLW, a licensed California architect with 20 years in office buildouts and adaptive reuse. She led a 550,000-square-foot master plan and interior design for the YouTube Campus in San Bruno and a 203,000-square-foot interiors renovation for Google in Sunnyvale.

In legal and professional services, Sullivan delivered 49,000 square feet of workplace interiors for Paul, Weiss at Century Plaza Towers. Her adaptive reuse work runs from the historic lobby at 1248 5th Street in Santa Monica to the 130,000-square-foot core and shell conversion of The Coke Building in the Arts District. She serves on the USC Architectural Guild Mentorship Program, and her 14,000-square-foot BMI workspace in Beverly Hills took a 2023 Los Angeles Business Journal Silver Award.

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