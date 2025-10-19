Snell & Wilmer

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Guiding some of California’s most complex real estate transactions as the managing partner of Snell & Wilmer’s Orange County office, Jonathan E. Frank has built a distinguished 25-year career. He co-chairs the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group, advising on major deals in the hospitality, life sciences and industrial sectors. Frank recently represented Cryogene, Inc. in a strategic lease with Moffitt Cancer Center and advised on the acquisition and redevelopment of The Bower Hotel in Coronado. His leadership extends beyond the boardroom as the founder of Magical Builders, a nonprofit organization that renovates youth centers and community facilities. For the last 20 years, Magical Builders has managed the construction and renovation of dozens of charitable facilities throughout the country.