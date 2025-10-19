(Mango Studios)

BGO

Managing Partner & Head of the U.S.

Professional Services Advisors

Jonathan Epstein is the managing partner and head of the U.S. at BGO, where he is a key figure in the national commercial real estate landscape. With over 35 years of experience, he oversees BGO’s U.S. business and spearheads its global investments in temperature-controlled logistics. His leadership was instrumental in growing the firm’s global assets under management from $47 billion in 2019 to $86 billion today. Previously, Epstein held senior positions at GreenOak Real Estate and Lehman Brothers. He also serves as a professional advisory board member for the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, reflecting his commitment to advancing medical research. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for over $70 billion of commercial real estate assets and companies.