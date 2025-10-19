Avison Young

Principal, Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Jonathan Larsen is a principal managing director, and member of the U.S. Executive Committee at Avison Young. As the leader of the firm’s Downtown Los Angeles office, he oversees client services, develops new business and recruits talent to enhance local service offerings on a global basis. With over 35 years of experience, Larsen has been recognized as a top broker by CoStar, Bisnow and the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has completed many of the largest leases and sales throughout the U.S. Specializing in representing office and industrial tenants, his expertise includes leasing, sale-leasebacks and managing over $10 billion in investment sales. He is a key member of Avison Young’s global leadership team, contributing to the company’s strategic growth.

