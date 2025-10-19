Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Partner, Real Estate

Guiding some of the most complex real estate developments in the country as a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Karen Lorang is a visionary in the transactional legal market. Her practice focuses on significant purchases and sales, financings and joint ventures for large-scale projects. Lorang is currently advising on Tishman Speyer’s public-private partnership with The Ohio State University for the master planning of its 350-acre Carmenton Innovation District. She also recently represented Breakthrough Properties in the $159-million acquisition of a life science campus in San Diego. Deeply committed to her community, she has served on the board of directors of the Survivor Justice Center since 2017. Lorang is also integral to the ongoing development of Mission Rock, a $2 billion, 28-acre project in partnership with the San Francisco Giants and Tishman Speyer.