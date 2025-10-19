(johanna erin jacobson)

Guiding clients through complex deals as a partner at Sklar Kirsh LLP, Katy Conroy maintains a dynamic corporate and real estate practice. She advises on mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financings and joint ventures across asset types, including multifamily, industrial and hospitality. Her recent work includes representing the Cherng Family Trust in multiple investments and leading industrial development joint ventures for Panattoni Development. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Woman of Influence” in 2025, Conroy also advises major institutional clients like Oaktree Capital. A graduate of UCLA’s Law and Anderson schools, she serves on the board of Friendly House and recently led the formation of a $150-million fund to invest in multifamily apartment complexes and self-storage facilities.

