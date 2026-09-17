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Ken Summers

A portrait of Ken Summers

Build Group, Inc.
Vice President, Pre-Construction
General Contractors

Ken Summers is the vice president of pre-construction at Build Group, helping drive the firm’s expansion across Southern California after more than two decades with Webcor Builders and executive roles at Suffolk Construction. He helped deliver the W Hollywood Hotel, Metropolis in Downtown Los Angeles, New Century Plaza in Century City and L.A. LIVE across a career spanning more than 28 years.

Summers has secured and advanced several marquee assignments in the past two years, among them the luxury residential Après Beverly Grove and the 2455 Overland mixed-use project. He champions workforce development and mentorship; Build Group’s Southern California division was a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2024 DEI Awards. The same publication has twice named him an LA500 honoree.

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