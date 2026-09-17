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Kevin M. Ehrhart

A portrait of Kevin Ehrhart

Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Partner
Professional Services Advisors

Leading the $18.7-billion sale of GLP’s U.S. logistics business to Blackstone, the largest private real estate transaction ever closed globally, Kevin Ehrhart is a partner and founding partner of the California Real Estate Practice at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He joined in 2017 and built the West Coast platform from nothing, representing Ares, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, Digital Realty and Related Digital. Ehrhart advised Related Digital on a $16-billion hyperscale data center campus in Saline Township, Michigan, the largest investment in state history, and guided GLP Capital Partners through the $3.7-billion sale of its international business to Ares Management. He serves on the board of regents of Georgetown University and Lawdragon named him to its 500 Leading Global Real Estate Lawyers list in 2024 and 2025.

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