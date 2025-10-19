SDS Capital Group

Executive Managing Director - Real Estate Funds

Banks/Lenders

Making a lasting impact on underserved communities as executive managing director for SDS Capital Group, Kip Hamilton structures and manages the firm’s real estate funds. Since joining in 2015, he has overseen initiatives like the American South Real Estate Fund II, which closed with $174 million in equity commitments, nearly triple its predecessor. Hamilton was also a driving force in developing a private equity model for Permanent Supportive Housing, exemplified by the firm’s investment in The Dolores Huerta Apartments in Los Angeles. A graduate of Columbia University, he focuses on creating funds that serve both investors and capital users. The funds he manages have collectively committed $106 million to 22 projects, financing the development of 5,147 housing units.

