Kirk L. Malmrose

Cathay Bank

EVP, Director of Commercial Real Estate

Banks/Lenders

Spearheading Cathay Bank’s commercial real estate efforts as executive vice president, Kirk Malmrose manages all CRE and construction lending for the bank through 16 lending teams across the United States. He and his team of over 100 professionals manage a portfolio of more than $8.5 billion. A graduate of UCLA’s MBA program, Malmrose began his career as a consultant for Oracle Corporation before entering the banking industry. He is a dedicated community leader, recently spearheading an initiative to provide financing for those impacted by local wildfires and organizing over 50 volunteers for victim relief efforts. He also provides executive leadership for the philanthropic activities of 10 congregations and over 3,000 congregants. During his career, Malmrose has provided over $2 billion in real estate financing for clients.