Cain Development

Senior Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Larry Green is the senior managing director of Cain Development, leading One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre mixed-use destination master-planned by Foster + Partners that will introduce the Aman brand’s first West Coast hotel and residences alongside a reimagined Beverly Hilton. He closed a $4.3-billion construction financing package led by J.P. Morgan and VICI Properties, advanced vertical construction and signed Dolce&Gabbana, Casa Tua Cucina and Los Mochis as first-wave retail partners.

Green spent nearly two decades at Westfield, ending as executive vice president of U.S. development while the company grew from six U.S. centers to more than 77, and remains an owner and partner at Brentwood Country Mart. One Beverly Hills will contribute more than $100 million in public benefit fees to the City of Beverly Hills.