A portrait of Laura Baron

SDS Capital Group

COO & CFO

Banks/Lenders

Guiding the growth and strategic direction of SDS Capital Group as its COO & CFO, Laura Baron has driven the firm’s operational and financial success since 2009. She developed the internal infrastructure for the firm’s National New Markets Fund and was instrumental in its growth to nearly $2 billion in assets under management. Early in her tenure, during a critical economic downturn, Baron was tasked with creating new revenue streams and responded by building the SDS Advantage Platform from scratch. To support this new venture, she traveled the country to secure clients and build the brand. This third-party investment management service was crucial to the firm’s financial stability and provided essential seed money for its current funds, ultimately securing over $850 million in third-party investments for the platform.